Alexa BrowserHelp

Browserhelp was originally created with the idea to make the web more accessible for the impaired, and allows anyone to control their Chrome browser by voice interaction with an Amazon Echo. To start using the skill, enable the Alexa skill and Chrome extension. The source code can be viewed here on Github
Enable the skill through the skills marketplace, and select Account Linking to match your skill with the Chrome extension. If, after this, the skill keeps requesting you to link your account, try disabling the skill and re-enabling it via the Alexa Web App
Add the Chrome extension to your browser, and follow the instructions